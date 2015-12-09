Virginia Lee Minyard Robertson, 84, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2015, at her home. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 12, 2015, from 11 a.m.-noon at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Columbus. Memorial services will follow at noon at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Columbus.

Reverend Luke Lawson and Reverend Jearl Hunley will officiate the service. Virginia was born on July 12, 1931, to James Patrick "J Pat" and Mary Lou (Duke) Minyard Sr. in Louisville, KY. She moved to Mississippi at an early age. She graduated from Belzoni High School in 1950. After graduation she married Joe Asa Robertson on June 17, 1951, in Belzoni.

Virginia worked as a secretary for various employers and retired at age 56. She worked for several different employers as office clerk. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Minyard Sr.; three brothers; James P. Minyard Jr., Robert Minyard, and Jerry Minyard. Virginia is survived by her husband of 64 years Joe A. Robertson of Columbus; daughter, Donna and husband Jeff Wilber of Sonoma, CA; two grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 2698 Ridge Rd Columbus, MS 39705. The online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.