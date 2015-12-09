Gwendolyn Lee Walker, 50, of Cleveland died Thursday, December 3, 2015, at her home. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 12, 2015 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul M.B. Church in Cleveland with Pastor Lorenzo Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Garden under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary.

Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2015, from 2-6 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary and Saturday, December 12, 2015, from noon until the time of the service at the church.

Survivors include husband Albert Walker of Cleveland; mother and stepfather Emma and Willie Wade of Cleveland; daughters Courtney Hunter of Cleveland, Shaleska Howze and Latoya Howze; sons Eddie, Kerry, and Albert Lee all of Cleveland, Albert Walker; brothers Lymon and Rodney Lee of Cleveland; sisters Janice Jackson and Yolanda Lee and Carla Radford of Cleveland; Cheewautha Lee of Alabama, Jacqueline, Angela and Tamara Hunter of Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.