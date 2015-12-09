Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2015, at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School in Mound Bayou with Rev. Willie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Bayou Memorial Gardens.

Louise Smith Robenson, 68, of Mound Bayou died Friday, December 4, 2015, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2015, at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School in Mound Bayou with Rev. Willie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Bayou Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2015, at Delta Burial Corporation Mound Bayou followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m. She was born October 17, 1947, in Merigold, and attended Mound Bayou High School, Coahoma College, Delta State University and Mississippi Valley State University. She worked at Tyson, St. Gabriel, I.T. Montgomery and J.F.K. High School.

She attended Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Mound Bayou where she was a Sunday School teacher and in the choir. She is survived by two daughters, five sons, one sister, two brothers, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.