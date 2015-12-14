John Thomas “Tom” Parkinson III age 72 of Sugar Land, TX, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and loyal friend passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8, 2015. He was born on September 4, 1943 in Drew.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou; daughter, Aleisha Parkinson Power and husband, Eric; grandsons whom he adored, Ethan Forrester Power and John-Thomas Coleton Power (Coleton); life-long friend, Lt. Col Nathan Norman Miller; close friend of the family who had become like a son, Anthony John Antonidis; and brother, Terry Lee Parkinson. Tom was born and reared in Drew where he spent his childhood years hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors with his life-long friend Nate Miller.

He graduated from Drew High School, attended Mississippi State University and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was very involved in Boy Scouts and shared that passion with his grandsons. He worked for Litton Industries/Ingalls Ship Building in Pascagoula in the mid 1960’s. Tom made his career “in the steel business.” He briefly left the steel industry to become a small business owner in Mississippi. He was involved in sales for the steel industry for more than 40 years for various companies where he developed many lifelong friendships with people across the industry.

He loved his job and continued to work up until the day before his death. He enjoyed spending time watching his grandsons at their numerous sporting events and attending activities at their school. Tom had a great love for all things outdoors. He shared his passion for hunting with Eric who in return has passed on that hobby to Ethan and Coleton. This summer he enjoyed a family vacation to his favorite getaway at Bull Shoals Lake, AR where he shared his love of trout fishing with Ethan and Coleton and was privileged to tow Aleisha one last time behind his beloved MasterCraft ski boat that had been lovingly restored by his son-in-law, Eric. For many years he would make annual trips to Bull Shoals with his friends where countless memories were made and numerous stories were told and embellished.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2016, at The Settegast-Kopf Company, Funeral Directors at Sugar Creek. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Tom’s life and legacy by supporting one of the following organizations: Troop 838 (Tom Parkinson Memorial Fund).

As an Eagle Scout, Tom took tremendous pride in the fact that Ethan and Coleton have become so involved with Scouting. The Memorial Fund in Tom’s honor will help fund scholarships for boys who otherwise may not be able to afford the fees associated with Scouting and its camping programs. Send checks made payable to Troop 838, Tom Parkinson Memorial Fund in the Memo line, c/o Aleisha Parkinson Power 3104 Robert Dr., Richardson, TX 75082. Or because Tom was a strong supporter of our military, you may choose Homes for Our Troops, www.hfotusa.org, click on the red Donate tab.