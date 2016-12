Malachi Dupree Satterfield, infant, of Memphis, Tenn. died Wednesday, December 9, 2015, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Malachi Dupree Satterfield, infant, of Memphis, Tenn. died Wednesday, December 9, 2015, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 14, 2015 at noon at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland with Pastor Jonathon Reed officiating. Burial followed in Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary.

Survivors include mother Amberly Brown of Memphis, Tenn.; father Marlon Satterfield of Memphis, Tenn.; maternal grandparents Lottie Leaks and Charles H. Brown of Cleveland; and paternal grandparents Bridgett Malone and Michael Appleberry of Memphis, Tenn.