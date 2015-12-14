Bryan "Pitt" Thompson, 35, of Springfield, Tenn., formerly of Cleveland, died Monday, December 7, 2015, at Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn.

Bryan "Pitt" Thompson, 35, of Springfield, Tenn., formerly of Cleveland, died Monday, December 7, 2015, at Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 14, 2015, at Community Baptist Church in Springfield, Tenn. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, December 16, 2015, at 2 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Rev. Rickey Brown officiating.

Burial will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Skene under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include: father Wade Henry of Cleveland; mother Geneva Henry of Cleveland; wife Tamara Thompson of Springfield, Tenn.; son Cameron Trotter and daughter Alexandra Trotter of Springfield, Tenn.; brothers Mark Robinson of Cleveland, Henry Finley of Dallas, Texas, Bertrum White of Milwuakee, Wis., Wayland White of Austin, Texas, Toriana Washington of Green Bay Wis., Davian Henry of Pace; sisters Theresa Washington of Mound Bayou, and Makesia Piper of Austin, Texas.