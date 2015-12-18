Ollie Mae Williams, 83, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Mound Bayou, died December 8, 2015, at her home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2015, at First Baptist Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. James Miller officiating.

Burial will be in Rising Star Cemetery in Mound Bayou. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2015, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 6-7 p.m. and at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Survivors include sons Lawerence Williams, Venson Williams Sr. and Larry Williams, all of Springfield, IL, Robert Williams of Suffolk, VA, and Ronald Williams Sr. of Killeen, TX; daughters Rhonda Williams of Nashville, Beatrice Harris, Mayola McClain, Bobbie McClain, and Patricia Williams, all Springfield, IL; brothers Douglas Jones of East St. Louis, IL, and Verrie Godfrey Sr. of St. Louis, MO; sister Leola Carodine of Cleveland; 36 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.