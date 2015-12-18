Barbara Ann Ouzts Walker, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2015.

Ann was born September 5, 1943, in Drew to Clarence Ouzts and Jennie Lynn Alford. She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Jennie Lynn Ouzt; sister Jean Tindle; and brothers, Ralph Ouzts, Bobby Ouzts and Everette “Buddy” Ouzts.

Ann is survived by her son Doug Walker of Hueytown, AL; daughter Angela Walker of Jackson; two grandchildren; brothers Malcolm Ouzts of Greenwood, Harold Ouzts of Cleveland and Charles Ouzts of Cleveland, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Per Ann’s request there was no funeral or memorial.

The family will plan a private interment of her ashes in the future.