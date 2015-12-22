Funeral services will be Saturday, December 26, 2015, at Morning Star M.B. Church with Rev. Tyrone Miller officiating.

Dorothy Williams, 63, died Saturday, December 19, 2015, in her home.

Burial will follow in Morning Star Memorial Gardens in Shelby under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 24, 2015, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brinson Funeral Home.

Survivors include Denise Williams of Chicago, Ill., Carla Ford of Peoria, Ill., Lessie Williams of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brothers Johnny Williams of Elkhart, Ind., Adam Williams of Elkhart, Ind., Stevenson Williams of Ashley Ind.; 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.