Gloria Anna Olmi Mitchell, 86, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2015, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home.

A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at North Cleveland Cemetery with Brother Larry Braswell officiating.

Mrs. Mitchell was born in Shaw, MS on June 3, 1929, to Victor Enrico Olmi and Leisa Sandroni Olmi. She married Hugh Edward Mitchell May 19, 1957, in Shaw, MS.

She worked as a nurse for over thirty years, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor Enrico Olmi and Leisa Sandroni Olmi; and husband, Hugh Edward Mitchell.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her daughter, Lisa Alexander (Wilson) of Brandon, MS; son, Chris Mitchell (Mimi) of Cumming, GA; grandsons, Daniel Alexander of Pontotoc, MS, Nolan & Brock Mitchell of Cumming, GA; great granddaughter, Colleen Alexander of Pontotoc, MS; sister, Angelina Dixon of Aberdeen, MS; and brother, Victor Olmi of Greenville, MS.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.