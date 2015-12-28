Mrs. Virginia Evelyn Kuntz Wyse, 91, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2015, at her home. Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services immediately follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Don Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Mrs. Wyse was born in Memphis, TN, on September 8, 1924, to Zack Taylor Kuntz and Ada May Scruggs Kuntz. She attended a Christian School then moved to Senatobia after graduating. In 1948, she married Ephram M. Wyse in Hernando, MS. She was a member of the First Assembly of God.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ephram M. Wyse; and brother, Robert Taylor Kuntz.

Mrs. Wyse is survived by her nephew, Don Wyse (Ellen) of Diamond Bar, CA; and nieces, Wanda Smith of Carthage and Donna Sabbatini of Madison.

Pallbearers will be Keith Rogers, David Holcomb, Donald Thompson, Butch Stallings, Bob Martin, and Mack Hoop.