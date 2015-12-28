Leonard Carter, 63, of Cleveland, died Tuesday, December 22, 2015, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 30, 2015, at 11 a.m. at Old St. Phillip M.B. Church with Rev. Leroy Carter officiating.

Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2015, from 205 p.m. at Brinson Funeral Home.

Survivors include wife Shirley Carter of Cleveland; daughters Toni Conrod, Tiffany Watts; son Leonard Macon of Houston, Texas; sisters Jacquelyn Thigpen, Carol Kimble both of Cleveland, Shirley Carter of Grand Prairie, Texas; brothers Charlie, Simon, Tommy, Melvin, Larry Donell, Daroyl all of Cleveland; Lee Henry of Chicago; seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.