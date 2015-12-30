Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home.

Mr. Wesley Lee Bowen, 58, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2015, at his home in Grenada.

Mr. Wesley Lee Bowen, 58, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2015, at his home in Grenada.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home.

Memorial services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Milan and Rev. Jim Harmon officiating.

Wesley was born in Greenville on July 3, 1957, to Earl Milton Bowen and Bula Mae Rushing Bowen. He worked for 35 years in the refrigeration and air-conditioning business.

He was known for his love of playing and singing country music, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and being with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Bula Bowen.

Mr. Bowen is survived by his sons, Robert Bowen (Joey) of Grenada, Adam Bowen (Brittany) of Greenwood, and Marcus Bowen (Randee) of Doddsville; grandsons, Baley Bowen and Bryar Bowen; brother, Marvin Andrew Bowen of Indianola; sister, Annie Earl Anderson of Grand Prairie, TX; and wife, Deborah Bowen of Greenwood.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to http://www.rayfuneralhome.net/