Mr. Donald Scott Brown, 49, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2015, at Bolivar Medical Center. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

A second visitation will be held from 10-11a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2016, at First Baptist Church in Cleveland. Celebration of Life services will immediately follow beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday January 2, 2016, at First Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Brad Beckwith and Rev. Milton Burd officiating.

Interment will follow in New Cleveland Cemetery. Mr. Brown was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 17, 1966, to Donald Escott Brown and Dorothy Copeland Brown.

He was raised in College Park, GA; and after graduation from Lakeshore High School in College Park, he proudly served in the United States Airforce. He graduated from Delta State University in Aviation, and worked in the Aviation field for thirty years serving as a pilot, aircraft mechanic, flight instructor, and he flew a mosquito plane as well as being a member of MAAA (Ag Pilots Association).

He owned and operated PlaneSmart Aircraft Services, LLC. On September 2, 1995, he married Kim Millican in Cleveland Mississippi.

He was an active member of Cleveland First Baptist Church, and while there he served as a deacon, was a previous member of First Baptist Quartet, as well as the choir. He enjoyed singing and even sang to his wife at their wedding.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Brown; grandparents, Cecil and Frances Brown and Clifford and Rubye Copeland; and his aunt and uncle, Ron and Jan Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kim Millican Brown of Boyle; son, Nicholas Brown of Boyle; daughter, Mykenzi Brown of Boyle; father, Donald E. Brown (Barbara) of Fayetteville, GA; sister, Beth B. McElhenny (Martin) of McDonough, GA; brother Cliff Brown (Rhonda) of Morrow, GA; mother-in-law, Margie Millican of Cleveland; brothers-in-law, Kenny Milllican and Mitch Millican (Sheila) both of Cleveland and Mike Millican (Lora) of Guys, TN; cousin, Matt Brown (Cindy) of Charleston, SC; uncle, Lewis Copeland (Suzy) of Rome, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Brown, Matt Brown, Cliff Brown, Kenny Millican, Mike Millican, Mitch Millican, and Martin McElhenny.