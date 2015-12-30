Jessie Matthews, 93, died on December 24, 2015, in Cleveland.

Visitation was 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, December 30, 2015, at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson.

Funeral services followed with burial in Lakewood Memorial Park. She was born December 29, 1921, to John S. and Emmie B. McKeown in Chester County, SC.

She married Luther W. Matthews on June 8, 1945, while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Rhode Island. When WWII ended, they moved to Jackson, where he was employed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration.

They lived there until 2005 when her husband’s health declined and they moved to Cleveland, to be near their son, Robert and his family.

Jessie was a faithful member of Van Winkle United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She taught Sunday school in the Children’s Division and later taught the Fidelis Ladies Class for several years.

She enjoyed being active in the Senior Citizen Group and the United Methodist Women for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, her parents, three sisters, Emmie Uldrick, Beth Miller, Pam Bennett, brother, Lt. Arthur McKeown who was killed in WWII, and granddaughter, Kerry Larkin. One brother, John W. McKeown of Columbia, SC, survives along with her four children, John D. Matthews, Huntsville, AL; Jane Larkin, Pace, FL; Thomas W. Matthews, Natchez; and Robert A. Matthews, Cleveland. Twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Van Winkle United Methodist Church, 3810 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS, 39209.