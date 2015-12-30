Mrs. Betty Hall Neel, 78, died on Saturday December 5, 2015, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville. A Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Betty Hall Neel, 78, died on Saturday December 5, 2015, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville. A Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

She was born on April 21, 1937, in Tutwiler to the late Charles and Gladys Hood Hall and lived in Drew, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her husband Doyle Edward Neel; and a sister Gwen Owen.

Mrs. Neel retired from Entergy after 27 years of service and Regions Bank after 17 years. She is survived by daughter, Michelle Herring of Drew; brother, Jimmy Hall of Richmond, VA; sister, Charlene Larue of Boise, ID; and two grandchildren Williams & Lord is in charge.

Guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com