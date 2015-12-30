Mr. Walter Joel Saxon, 71, of Brandon, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2015, in Madison County. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services immediately followed beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2015, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Al Cummins and Rev. John Saxon officiating.

Interment was in New Cleveland Cemetery. Mr. Saxon was born in Cary, on October 1, 1944, to James Marcus Saxon and Claudine Strickland Saxon.

He graduated from Cleveland High School then furthered his education at Delta State University by obtaining a degree in Biology. He worked as an entrepreneur for the majority of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Marcus Saxon and Claudine Strickland Saxon.

Mr. Saxon is survived by his sons, Walter Joel Saxon II of Brandon and Steven W. Saxon of Cleveland; two grandchildren; sisters, Jimmie Ray of Cleveland and Mary Papenhagen of Tecumseh, MI; brothers, Don Saxon of Bella Vista, AR and James Saxon of Grenada; mother of his children, Judy Saxon of Cleveland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were James Ray, Marty Hall, Robert Hall, John Hall, Gabe Saxon, Michael Chad Saxon, and Ryan Taylor.

