Teran Hayes, 45, died Thursday, December 24, 2015, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are Saturday, January 2, 2016, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist M.B. Church in Merigold with Rev. Bobby Williams officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 1, 2016, from 2-5 p.m. at Brinson Funeral Home.

Survivors include children Lafaydra Nicole Hayes, Corneisha Hayes, Courtney Hayes all of Nashville, Tenn., brothers Frank Hayes Jr. of Cleveland, Don Hayes of Nashville, Tenn., Nick Hayes of Mound Bayou; sisters Dorothy Powell of Nashville, Tenn, Joyce Marshall of Shelby, Barbara Davis of Mound Bayou; 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.