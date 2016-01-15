Mr. Charles Edward Upchurch, 77, passed away January 12, 2016, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Funeral services for Mr. Upchurch were held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2016, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

The family received friends Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park. Charles was born May 5, 1938, to the late Edward Upchurch and Evelyn Hood Upchurch in Belzoni. During his lifetime Charles was a Sales Representative for many different companies.

He was a member of the Batesville First United Methodist Church. Charles enjoyed many activities in life. Some of those include fishing, quail hunting and watching his Mississippi State Bulldogs play football.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his loving companion, Bonnie Borne of Olive Branch; children Charles David Upchurch (Dana) of Taylorville and Stephanie Upchurch Jones (Pete) of Cleveland; two stepchildren, Rene Lawrence (Whit) of Batesville and Jerry Ratcliffe (Deletha) of Batesville; one sister Sandra Jamison of Marks; and one brother, Paul Upchurch of Horn Lake, nine grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.