Graveside service for Dorothy Luella Mills Myers will be held Saturday, January 16, 2016, at 2 p.m. at Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville. Mrs. Myers, 94, died on Thursday, January 14, 2016, at Clarksdale Nursing Center in Clarksdale.

Graveside service for Dorothy Luella Mills Myers will be held Saturday, January 16, 2016, at 2 p.m. at Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville. Mrs. Myers, 94, died on Thursday, January 14, 2016, at Clarksdale Nursing Center in Clarksdale.

She was born on December 7, 1921, in Rome to the late John Mac and Ada Stewart Mills and lived in Clarksdale. She is preceded in death by husband, Alvin Myers; daughter, Dorothy Jean Myers; sisters, Lucille Mills and Lyjune Mills; and brothers, Henry Mills, Maxie Mills, and Lewis Mills. She is survived by brothers, Johnny Mills of Hutchinson, KS, and Allen Mills of St. Louis, MO; sister, Bobbie Lindsey of Bowling Green, KY; and a host of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2016, from noon-2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Rev. Scott Curtis will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will be in Lehrton Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com