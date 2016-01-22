Lovie Viola Cross, 90, formerly of Drew died Sunday, January 17 in Clarksdale. Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23 from 10 a.m. until noon at Holly Grove M.B. Church, Drew with Apostle C.L. Cross officiating.

Lovie Viola Cross, 90, formerly of Drew died Sunday, January 17 in Clarksdale. Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23 from 10 a.m. until noon at Holly Grove M.B. Church, Drew with Apostle C.L. Cross officiating.

Burial will follow at Drew Cemetery in Drew under the direction of Byas Funeral Home of Ruleville.

Survivors include children Lee and James Cross, Hazel Cross Sanders all of Chicago, Ill., Coy Cross of Clarksdale, Jessie Grimmage of Autaugaville, Ala.; Della Golden of Montgomery, Ala.; and Amy McKinney of Duluth, Minn. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.