Burial followed in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery near Kilmichael. Rev. Gary Jackson officiated the services.

Funeral services for Beth Mortimer Brister were at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2016, at Kilmichael Baptist Church.

Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Ms. Brister, 100, passed away at Indywood Estates Assisted Living in Cleveland.

She was born on May 14, 1916, to the late William Henry and Bessie Holmes Mortimer. She was a retired educator at Kilmichael Elementary School and was a member of Kilmichael Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ellis (Lamar) of Kilmichael; her son, Mike Brister (Caryn) of Cleveland; 6 grandchildren; 11 Great-grandchildren; 2 Great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milton Esley Brister, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements.

