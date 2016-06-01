Tommie Morris

Mrs. Morris, 82, died on Saturday, May 28, 2016, at her home in Drew. She was born on November 1, 1933, in Friendship, to the late Morris and Annie Higginbottom Simpson and lived in Drew.

Services for Tommie Simpson Morris were held Wednesday, June 1, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Friendship West Baptist Church in Friendship.

She was a retired seamstress. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Homer David Morris Jr., and son, Stephen Morris.

She is survived by two sons, David Morris of Drew and Jimmy Morris of Drew; two daughters, Verena Glynn Jones of Atlanta, GA, and Patty Legg of Parchman; eight grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday May 31, 2016, from 6-8 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Rev. Joe Young officiated the services.

Pallbearers were Chris Morris, Michael Morris, Chuck Morris, David Carpenter, David Wagner, Art Wolfe, George Beeler and Joel Morris. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com