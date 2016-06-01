Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2016, at Riverside United Baptist Church in Rosedale with Rev. Emanuel Boone officiating.

William Haynes Jr., 80, of Cleveland died Thursday, May 26, 2016, at his home.

Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Gardens in Malvina. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2016, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Survivors include wife, Susie Haynes of Cleveland; sons, Willie Haynes and William Haynes, both of Phoenix, AZ, Horace Harris of Memphis, Wilson Harris of Grand Rapids, MI, Issaac Harris of Rosedale and Patrick Foster of Stuggs; daughters, Patricia Harris-Martin of Cleveland, OH, Twauna Taylor of Rosedale, Keisha Jones of Nashville, Yolanda Milton of Boyle, Alberta Howard of Drew and Helen Jason of Cleveland, OH; sisters, Bertha Haynes and Sarah Wilson, both of Rosedale; 35 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.