Burial will follow in the Scott Family Cemetery, Drew. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Friday, June 3, 2016, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary, Cleveland, and the family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Mound Bayou.

Funeral services for Edna Ruth Daniel Scott will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2016, 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, Mound Bayou, with Pastor Earl V. Hall officiating.

Visitation will also be from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to service time.

Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona, is in charge of arrangements.

Edna Ruth was the first-born child to the union of the late Isaac Daniel Sr. and Abbie Staples-Daniel on October 12, 1922, in Dockery.

She passed away on May 24, 2016, in Renova, Mississippi.

Edna Ruth confessed her faith in Christ at an early age and joined the Shady Grove M.B. Church in Drew. After her marriage to Edward Jr., Edna Ruth joined the East Mount Olive M.B. Church on Brooks Plantation, pastored by the late Rev. R. C. Gallion.

In 1958 the family moved to Greenwood and joined Stranger’s Home M.B. Church pastored by the late Rev. David Matthews.

They moved again in 1960 to Mound Bayou and joined the First Baptist Church pastored by the late Rev. L.J. Jordan Jr. and her father Rev. Isaac Daniel Sr. who was associate pastor and now pastored by Rev. Earl V. Hall Sr. Edna Ruth was a member of the Missionary Society, First Baptist Sanctuary Choir, and the Mother’s Board.

She was faithful in attendance until her and her husband’s health declined after over 50 years of loving service.

Edna Ruth received her primary and secondary education in Sunflower and Bolivar counties, where her father often paid for the teachers and their transportation to school. She often told of her younger brother, John, driving them at age nine from Dockery to attend school at Delta Institute in Doddsville. She also told of them having to heat bricks to keep their feet warm because the cars did not have heaters.

Edna Ruth attended Jackson College (Jackson State University) and completed two years at Rust College where she majored in Elementary Education. She taught a class, grades K-8, at Roundaway School and Brooks Rosenwald School.

She was also an assistant teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School and served as a volunteer Reading Tutor at R.H. Bearden Elementary School. Edna Ruth graduated from Bradley Cosmetology School in 1960, becoming a lifetime licensed beautician.

She owned and operated a beauty shop in Mound Bayou from 1961-1968. Her love and favorite job was that of homemaker. She was an excellent cook, baker, seamstress, quilter, crocheter, upholsterer, and an immaculate home-keeper.

She developed and marketed a meal for breading fish. She was a lifetime member of the Brooks Homemakers-Extension Club where she won numerous awards from the Mississippi Extension Service for her sewing canning and cooking.

She was also a member of the Tutwiler Quilters at the Tutwiler Community Education Center. Her love for God and people kept her home busy with many visiting family members and other touring and sight-seeing visitors.

She always had a beautiful smile for anyone and everyone that she came into contact with. Her love for children led her to mentor and minister to young mothers and fathers and treat every child as if they were her own.

One of her favorite sayings was “Children are a most precious gift to us from God. I love every one that I see”.

On May 28, 1943, Edna Ruth united in holy matrimony to Edward Logan Scott, Jr. To this union seven children were born. One child, Claudette, preceded them in death at the age of four in 1948.

Edna Ruth and Edward often spoke loving of her brief stay with them here on earth. Their love nor their grief for her ever ceased. What a joyous reunion that must have been on May 24th when Edna Ruth joined them in Heaven.

Edna Ruth or “I Roo” as her younger siblings used to call her was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Edward Logan Scott Jr.; one daughter, Felisha Claudette Scott, her parents Isaac and Abbie Daniel, three brothers, John, Jimmy, and Isaac, Jr.; three sisters, Naomi Daniel-Winbush Icy Mae Daniel-Green, and Elmira Daniel-Johnson. Edna Ruth Daniel-Scott leaves to cherish her precious memories two sisters Juanita Cade and Freddie (Cortez) Simmons; one brother-in-law, Nelson Winbush; one sister-in-law, Jean Foster Scott; six children Rose Marie (James) Pegues, Isaac Daniel (Lucy) Scott, Vivian Auritha (AD) Chatmon, Edward Logan (Roselyn) Scott III, Willena Vernetta S. White, and Octavia Lynne Pack; 26 grandchildren Cindi Elise Jones-Woods, Lenora Janelle Harts, Abbie Nicole (Marcos) Harts-Gutierrez, Isaac Daniel Scott Jr., Vanessa Scott-Cousin (Tracy), Royce (Vickie) Chatman, Angela (Marcus) Scott-Mason, Ansley Ednaruth Scott, Renaldo Edward Scott, Rachion Scott, Joseph L. Cooper, Antonio D.(Salena) Chatmon, Keith Scott, Kevin Scott, Kimberly Scott, Felisha Claudette (Jeremy) White-Edington, Joseph White III, Gregory J.(LaTrinica) White, Kenon (Shundra) Pack, Corey Pack, Latoryla Brown-White, Anthony (Terry) Brooks, Jacqueline Chatmon, Anthony Deon Chatmon, and Karl Chatmon; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; a special and devoted caregivers Leola Harris; special devoted friends Mattie J. Hooker, Ethel C. Woodley, Tracie Anderson, and Rosetta Lusk; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She will forever live in the memory of those whose lives she touched. Her beautiful Christ like spirit and loving smile will be precious memories forever.