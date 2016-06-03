Burial will follow in the Scott Family Cemetery, Drew. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Friday, June 3, 2016, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary, Cleveland, and the family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Mound Bayou.

Funeral services for Edna Ruth Daniel Scott will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2016, 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, Mound Bayou, with Pastor Earl V. Hall officiating.

Visitation will also be from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to service time. Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona, is in charge of arrangements.

Edna Ruth was the first-born child to the union of the late Isaac Daniel Sr. and Abbie Staples-Daniel on October 12, 1922, in Dockery. She passed away on May 24, 2016, in Renova, Mississippi.

Edna Ruth confessed her faith in Christ at an early age. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and was a member of the Missionary Society, First Baptist Sanctuary Choir, and the Mother’s Board.

Edna Ruth received her education in Sunflower and Bolivar counties. Edna Ruth attended Jackson College (Jackson State University) and completed two years at Rust College where she majored in Elementary Education.

She taught at Roundaway School and Brooks Rosenwald School. She was also an assistant teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School and served as a volunteer Reading Tutor at R.H. Bearden Elementary School.

Edna Ruth graduated from Bradley Cosmetology School in 1960, becoming a lifetime licensed beautician. She owned and operated a beauty shop in Mound Bayou from 1961-1968. She developed and marketed a meal for breading fish.

She was a lifetime member of the Brooks Homemakers-Extension Club where she won numerous awards from the Mississippi Extension Service for her sewing canning and cooking.

She was also a member of the Tutwiler Quilters at the Tutwiler Community Education Center.

On May 28, 1943, Edna Ruth married Edward Logan Scott Jr. To this union seven children were born.

Preceeding her in death by her husband of 72 years, Edward Logan Scott Jr.; one daughter, Felisha Claudette Scott; her parents Isaac and Abbie Daniel; three brothers, John, Jimmy, and Isaac, Jr.; three sisters, Naomi Daniel-Winbush Icy Mae Daniel-Green, and Elmira Daniel-Johnson. She is survived by two sisters Juanita Cade and Freddie Simmons; six children Rose Marie Pegues, Isaac Daniel Scott, Vivian Auritha Chatmon, Edward Logan Scott III, Willena Vernetta S. White, and Octavia Lynne Pack; 26 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.