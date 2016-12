Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2016, at Holly Grove Church in Drew with Rev. William Ray Blackman officiating.

Jeanette Miller, 90, of Drew died May 28, 2016, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2016, at Holly Grove Church in Drew with Rev. William Ray Blackman officiating.

Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville. She is survived by a son, James Richard Miller Jr. of Drew; daughters, Charlis Miller Criss of Drew and Oliver Kacelia Daniel III of Pensacola, FL; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.