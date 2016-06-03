Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2016, at St. Paul M.B. Church with Dr. Leroy Williams Jr. officiating.

Jaylon Campbell, 15, died Sunday, May 29, 2016, at his home.

Jaylon Campbell, 15, died Sunday, May 29, 2016, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2016, at St. Paul M.B. Church with Dr. Leroy Williams Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service at 2 p.m. He is survived by his mother, Alicia Campbell; father, Xavier Harrell; brothers, Cameron Harrell, Xavier Harrell, Chezes Harrell and Aubry Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.