He was predeceased by his first wife, Annette and his daughter, Tina.

Nealus Jesse Weaver, 86, of Huntsville, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2016. He was born November 6, 1929.

Nealus Jesse Weaver, 86, of Huntsville, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2016. He was born November 6, 1929.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Annette and his daughter, Tina.

Neal is survived by his wife, Martha; daughters, Diane Ball, Gail Reaves, Judy Owens; son, David Thompson; including grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren. Neal served many years as the Kroger store manager in Cleveland.

He was a member of the Cleveland Church of Christ.

A memorial service will be held later this year.