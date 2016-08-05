Janet Lusk Garrison, 63, of Venice, FL, passed away August 1, 2016. Born in Cleveland, on August 5, 1952, she worked in the medical profession as a nurse and retired in 2011. Janet enjoyed golf, tennis, running, bicycle riding, travel, and cooking.

She was an avid reader and relished spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Ron Garrison; two sons, Rob Tims and wife Holly of Franklin, TN; and Michael Tims and wife Brooke, of Cleveland; and a sister, Gloria and husband Donel, of Cleveland.

She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Julie Thomas and husband Casey of Glasgow, KY; and Angelia and husband Travis of Glasgow, KY; as well as stepson, Chris and wife Kara, of Louisville, KY; and several grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2016, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 513 South Nassau Street, Venice, FL.

A second Celebration of Life event will be held in Cleveland, Mississippi, on Saturday, August 13, 2016. To share a memory visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com