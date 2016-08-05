Rusty’s life began on January 5, 1954. Born in the heart of the Mississippi Delta in Cleveland to Edward Odessa and Mary Lee Lampard Martin. Rusty was a protector and defender from his early days of service in the National Guard, his time as a Mississippi Highway patrolman, who once worked for the governor of the state of Mississippi.

Roy L. “Rusty” Martin, 62, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2016, at his daughter’s home near Nashville in LaVergne, TN.

Rusty’s life began on January 5, 1954. Born in the heart of the Mississippi Delta in Cleveland to Edward Odessa and Mary Lee Lampard Martin. Rusty was a protector and defender from his early days of service in the National Guard, his time as a Mississippi Highway patrolman, who once worked for the governor of the state of Mississippi.

He moved to Nashville in 1992 and quickly became a fixture on Music Row, working for RCA, BMG, Arista, and later ASCAP as a securities coordinator. Rusty was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

His passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched with his big smile, outgoing spirit, and generous loving heart. Merely a man, with many successes and failures in love and life, Rusty always had a restless spirit, yet was confident in his faith in Jesus Christ, the author and protector of his faith who we are certain has carried him to his eternal home.

Funeral service was held at 1p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2016, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel in Booneville, with Rev. David Owen Filson officiating.

A graveside service will follow at the Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by three children, Shane Martin (Andrea) of Charlotte, NC, Shannon Clapham (Peter) of LaVergne, TN, and Jason Martin (Mary Ann) of Booneville; eight grandchildren and sisters Diane Cobb and Rona Powell of Cleveland. He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Mary Lee Hill and Bobby Hill of Cleveland; his wife Rebecca “Becky” Hall Martin of Booneville; and sister Nina Hubbard, also of Cleveland.

Members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol will serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net