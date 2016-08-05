Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church in Greenville with Rev. John Perry officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Shaw, under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Genetta Reed-Winter, 62, of Greenville died Tuesday, August 6, 2016, in Greenville.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Saturday at the church.

She is preceded in death by her father N.C. Sutton; brother, Sammie D. Golliday; and grandparents, Monroe and Ester Mosley. She is survived by mother, Betty M. Golliday; sons, Detria (Kenya) Reed and Willie (Mackenzie) Reed Jr.; grandchildren, Nia and Naila Reed and Jaden and Janayla Reed; siblings, Hazel Bee Holmes, Joseph Bradford Jr., Mary (Nathan) Childs, Anice (James) Ellerbe, Rosie (Dennis) Golliday-McNeil and Margaret (Eddie) Arrington.