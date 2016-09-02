Gerald Joseph “Jerry” Rocconi, 64, of Cleveland passed away Thursday, September 1, 2016, at UMC in Jackson. Visitation will be 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2016, at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow beginning at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2016, at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church with Father Kent Bowlds officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Mr. Rocconi was born in Cleveland, MS, on May 8, 1952, to Albert Paul Rocconi and Eileen Avaltroni Rocconi. He retired from the Farmers Home Administration after many years of work in Agricultural Loans. He had a sense of humor that was his own, and he enjoyed working in his yard. He enjoyed music especially the blues.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Paul Rocconi and Eileen Avaltroni Rocconi; sister, Kathleen Rocconi Malone; and brother-in-law, Mike Malone.

Mr. Rocconi is survived by his siblings, Carol Rocconi McAdory (Mike) of Noxapater, Albert “Buddy” Rocconi, Jr. of Cleveland, David Rocconi (Mary Frances) of Boyle, Tommy Rocconi of Hattiesburg, Jody Rocconi of Boyle, and Peter Rocconi (Christie) of Boyle; nieces and nephews, Michele Maxey (Max), Mich McAdory (Jennifer), Bert Rocconi (Chloe), Reed Rocconi, Brittany Hightower (Jay), Dave Rocconi (Faren), Louis Rocconi (Mary Anne), Kathleen Treece (Justin), Daniele Tatum (Craig), Austin Rocconi, Marie Ware (Brian), Cortnie Rocconi, Kelsie Rocconi, Dustin Rocconi (Rebeccah), Mattie Rocconi, and Carolyn Cole Rocconi; and a host of beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be his nephews: Mich McAdory, Dave Rocconi, Louis Rocconi, Dustin Rocconi, Max Maxey, Brian Ware, Craig Tatum, Justin Treece, Jay Hightower, Bert Rocconi, Reed Rocconi, and Austin Rocconi.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Fredrick, Kenny Cannon, Jr., Malcolm Hardin, Joseph Crews, Danny Davis, Terry Rocconi, and George Fioranelli.

The family would like to thank the ladies who provided special care to Mr. Rocconi: Vontressa Stanton, Kenethia Stanton, and Gloria McKnight. Special thanks go to his main caregiver Beverly Kovarcik for everything she did.

In memory of Mr. Rocconi, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation.

