Ken Lavell Rogers, 46, of Crystal Springs, formerly of Drew, died Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at Merit Health Hospital in Flowood.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2016, at Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Cleveland with Dr. Billy C. Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2015, with family hour following from 5-6 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary. A visitation will also begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service Monday at the church.

Survivors include mother Lestine Rogers of Cleveland; father Edward E. (Wanda) Monroe of Chattanooga, TN; sisters Tarsha Rogers Causey of Cleveland and Vivian Monroe Burns and Veronica Monroe Reed, both of Chattanooga, TN; and brother Cedric Scurlark of Flint, MI.