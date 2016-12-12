Mr. Robert Steed, 96, of Cleveland passed away Sunday, December 11, 2016, at Mississippi Veterans Hospital in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2016, with Rev. Greg Chamblee officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Doty Springs Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Mr. Steed was born in Little Rock, AR, on October 2, 1920, to William “Hop” Steed and Vergie Manns Steed. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. On December 24, 1938, he married Gervis VanLandingham in Attala County. He attended Yale Street Baptist Church, and in his spare time he loved hunting, fishing, doing yard work, gardening, and flowers.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gervis VanLandingham Steed; parents, William “Hop” Steed and Vergie Manns Steed; and brother, Early Steed.

Mr. Steed is survived by his son, James Steed, Sr. (Sandra) of Cleveland, MS; grandchildren, Garlan Steed, Jr. (Cathy) of Teauge, TX, Dwayne Steed (Tonya) of Senatobia, MS, Ronald Prewitt (Christy) of Collierville, TN, Robert Prewitt (Jenifer) of Brandon, MS, and Danny Fly (Kellie) of Millington, TN; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Bit Belk and Jimmie Kitrell.

