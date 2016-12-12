Mrs. Betty Jean Stanton, 67, formerly of Shaw, passed away November 29, 2016, in Tolleson, AR.

She was born September 28, 1949, in Shaw to the late Ledora Ferguson and the late Buddy Brown. For the majority of her career, she worked as a seamstress, designing a wide range of clothing and formal wear.

Visitation was Friday, December 9, 2016 at Royal Funeral home from 1-5 p.m. There was another visitation Saturday, December 10, 2016, from 9 a.m.–noon at St. Paul M.B. Church, located at 722 Quinn Road, Shaw, Mississippi 38773.

The funeral service followed at noon, with the Reverend, Eddie Johnson, officiating. Burial was in Shaw Northwest Memorial Garden in Shaw.

She is survived by her sons Jimmy Stanton of Mesa, AZ, Edward Stanton of Tolleson, AZ, Major Bryant, Wayne Bryant and Kunta Bryant, all of Chicago, IL; daughters Brenda Stanton and Laconda Bryant, both of Chicago, IL, Verona Stanton-West of West Peoria, AZ; sisters Louella Simpson of Alexandria, LA, Terri Ferguson of Shaw, Babe Ruth Jenkins of East St. Louis, IL, Dorothy Ferguson of Poplar Bluff, MO, and Ruth Brown of Chicago, IL; brothers Bobby Ferguson of Shaw, James Bryant, Robert Brown, Sylvester Brown and Donnell Brown of Chicago, IL; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Royal Funeral Home of Clarksdale, MS 38614, was in charge of the arrangements.