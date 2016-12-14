Mrs. Shirley Irene Arbuckle Russell, 80, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at Longterm Care at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2016, with Brother Ike Raley officiating. Interment will be at noon Friday, December 16, 2016, at Adam's Arbor Cemetery in Charleston.

Mrs. Russell was born in Mississippi on September 29, 1936, to Johnnie Arbuckle and Maggie Irene Morman Arbuckle. On September 2, 1951, she married Emmitt Russell in Charleston. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and most importantly making a happy home for her beloved family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Russell; daughters, Shirley Faye Akridge and Lill Russell Hopkins; son, Emmitt Ray Russell; parents, Johnnie Arbuckle and Maggie Arbuckle; sisters, Eugenia Gilbert, Hazel Harper, Lillie Davenport; and brothers, Brooks Arbuckle and Woodie Arbuckle.

Mrs. Russell is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Warren (Robert) of Merigold, Sally Williams (Mike) of Lamar; grandchildren, Michael Williams, Jeremy Williams, Christopher Weeks, Gina Lane, Rhonda Hopkins Little, Tiffany Hopkins Collette and Kenneth Akridge II; and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Weeks, Jeremy Williams, and Michael Williams.

