Betty Jean Medders Murphy Bowen, 72, of West passed away on Monday, December 12, 2016, at her home.

Visitation was Wednesday, December 14, 2016, from noon until 2 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service was Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Rick Milan officiated the services.

Betty was born on November 29, 1944, to James and Tommie (McKnight) Medders in Choctaw County. She married Robert A. "Bob" Murphy and later James "Bubba" Bowen. She was a member of Boyle Baptist Church. Betty retired from Baxter Healthcare as a lab technician.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents James Dillard "J.D." Medders and Tommie Ethel McKnight Medders; her husband Robert "Bob" Murphy; her brothers Douglas Medders and James Thomas Medders; and her sisters Nellie Faye Burden and Charlene Rushing.

Betty is survived by spouse James "Bubba" Bowen of West; son James "Bubba" Murphy of Boyle; daughter, Tammy Rodgers of Boyle; daughter, Debbie Olmi of Germantown; sisters Thelma Painter of Timberlake, N.C., Ann Patridge of Eupora, Pearl Ahearn of Clarksville, TN, Ethelene Hodges of Eupora and Eara Bell Hallford of Daleville, AL; brothers Clyde Medders of Eupora and Rayburn Medders of Eupora; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Robert Grimmett, Buddy Lowery, Terry Weaver, Galen Williams, Paul Carter and Rob Murphy. Honorary pallbearer was Matthew Colin Rodgers.

Memorials may be made to: Le Bonheur Children's Hospital P.O. Box 41817 Memphis, TN 38174-1817.

