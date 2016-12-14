Michael Graham, 59, of Rosedale passed away at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Mt. Hebron M.B. Church in Rosedale with Rev. Rudy Seals Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2016, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include children Michael Warren, Tisha Farmer, Jermaine Farmer, Marquitta Horsley, Keith Horsley, Tenesha Horsley, Yashonda Horsley, enita Horsley, Erica Horsley, Latonya Green and Keisha Horsley; brothers Fred Graham, Lee Charles Graham and Ricky Graham; 35 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.