Lewis Hollingsworth, 63, of Shelby died Thursday, December 8, 2016, at his home.

Funeral service will be ay 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2016, at New Morning Star Church of God in Christ in Cleveland with Elder Walter S. Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery in Zumbro.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2016, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include wife Lena Hollingsworth of Shelby; sons Lewis Herring Hollingsworth of Chicago, IL, and Michael Taylor of Nashville, TN; brothers Frank Hollingsworth of Cleveland and Dave Hollingsworth of Chicago, IL; sisters Pastor Gloria Dawson of Olympia Fields, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.