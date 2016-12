Gregory C. Taylor, 29, of Memphis, formerly of Winstonville, died Friday, December 2, 2016, in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Pilgrim Chapel with Rev. Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Delta Burial Corporation in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.