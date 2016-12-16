Anthony Denell Williams, 43, of Evansville, IN, died December 8, 2016, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop James Moore officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2016, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include father Earnest Smith; daughters Sabrina E. William and Cayla A. Gore of Evansville, IN, and Antheijah Span of Shaw; brothers Tommie Williams of Greenbay, WI, and Madraki Rankins of Evansville, IN; and sisters Tiffany Phillips and Nekeita Clinton of Nashville, Sabrina Clinton of Rosedale, Jennifer Morgan and Stephanie Morgan of Texas.