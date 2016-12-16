Wardean (Johnikin) Maxwell was born January 16, 1926, in Itta Bena, Leflore County, to John Henry Maxwell and Melinda Wallace Maxwell. She peacefully transitioned November 18, 2016, after a long battle with COPD and Alzheimer’s, under the loving care and prayers of her immediate and extended family and the staff at Whitehill’s Health Care Center in East Lansing, MI. Known as a loving person, she leaves behind a legacy of a life well-lived with her family, friends and co-workers, she demonstrated courage and spiritual strength during her illness. She had spirit and that’s what counts in the end.

She was the second child of nine. She lived in Greenwood, Greenville and Cleveland with her family. She was baptized at New Hope M.B. Church in Woodland and received her early education in the Itta Bena’s school system. In l952 she left Cleveland and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband Lewis Johnikin and their two children. Wardean loved cooking and was a noted chef in the Cleveland area. She worked for Geraci’s Restaurant/University Heights for over 45 years and also Sorrento, Case Western Reserve, and Moe’s. She was noted throughout the Cleveland area for her Italian and Jewish cuisine (spaghetti and barbecue sauce, bakery items and soups). She retired in 2003 after 65 years in food management.

She enjoyed playing the organ and was a musician in her heart. She was also a part of the animal rescue community for unwanted animals. An avid collector of recipes, she enjoyed experimenting with food, which she tested on family and friends. She also enjoyed playing computer games and bowling.

Wardean Maxwell was predeceased by her husband Lewis Johnikin Sr.; her son Lewis Maxwell Johnikin Jr.; her parents John Henry and Melinda Wallace Maxwell; two sisters Magnolia Darden and Lillie Stamps; five brothers John Henry Jr., George Andrew, Willie, Ortha and William O’neal.

Her survivors include three children Rishan Maxwell (James) Butler of East Lansing, MI, Terri Johnikin, and Derrick (Charlene) Johnikin, both of Cleveland, OH; one brother Aluster (Betty) Maxwell of Greenville; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and -nephews, cousins, her Geraci’s family and many cherished friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for Spring 2017 at the family’s Fort Lincoln Mausoleum in the Washington, D.C. area.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Regional Transplant Community “Donate Life, Be a Donor” and/or Alzheimer’s Association.