Mrs. Agnes E. Gordon, 88, of Tupelo, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016, peacefully at her home.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Whatley officiating. Interment will be in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Mrs. Gordon was born in Mississippi on July 20, 1928, to Sam Douglas and Fleeter Robbins Douglas. On December 21, 1951, she married Albert Eugene Gordon. She loved God and her church home, Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland. Mrs. Gordon enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time such as sewing and crocheting. She also loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Eugene Gordon; and her parents, Sam Douglas and Fleeter Robbins Douglas.

Mrs. Gordon is survived by her son, Sammy Gordon; daughters, Debbie Ballard (Sam) and Dot Johnson; grandsons, Wes Tackett (Lauren), Ray Tackett (Andrea), Ryan Tackett, Russell Tackett (Jessica), Ken Ray Woods (Kaleigh), Chuck Woods (Claudia), Jason Woods (Camille), and Cody Woods; granddaughters, Amber Gordon and Darby Gordon Armstrong (Phillip); and 18 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Wes Tackett, Ray Tackett, Ryan Tackett, Russell Tackett, Ken Ray Woods, Chuck Woods, and Jason Woods. Honorary pallbearer is Cody Woods.

