Funeral services for Patricia Diane Harvey Free will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Rev. James McNally will officiate the services. Burial will be in Lehrton Cemetery.

Mrs. Free, 56, died on Friday, December 16, 2016, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

She was born on September 28, 1960, in Ruleville to Burnice and Minnie Pearl Morgan Harvey and lived in Drew.

She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Lee Free Sr. and father Burnice Harvey.

Patricia Worked at Ruleville Manufacturing for a number of years.

She is survived by her two sons, Terry Lee Free Jr. and Trent Howard Free; mother Minnie Pearl Harvey; brother, Bubba Harvey; sister Carolyn Ellis; all survivors are from Drew.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, from noon-2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Pallbearers will be Joe Garcia, Steven Griffin, Chris Horton, Michael Ellis, Justin McClain, and Hayden Harvey.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com