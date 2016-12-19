Amos Richardson Sr., 85, of Cleveland died December 13, 2016, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Poplar Grove in Boyle with Rev. C.L. Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

Survivors include son Amos Richardson Jr. of Cleveland; daughter Lucille Harris of Cleveland; brother Sam Richardson Jr. of Cleveland; sister Betty Alexander of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.