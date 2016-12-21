Christ said, “I go to prepare a place for you and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself,” John 14:2-3.

Christ received Clifton “Vern” Daniels Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the age of 79. Hallelujah, what a Savior!!

Mr. Clifton “Vern” Daniels, 79, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016, peacefully at Bolivar Medical Center Long Term Care. Vern loved his extended family and friends who are reading this and feeling a sense of loss. These are the plans to celebrate his going to his heavenly home.

Visitation, a time to remember, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will immediately follow beginning at 3 pm. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home with Dr. Jon Daniels officiating.

To celebrate Vern’s life, Jon will speak; Becky will play the piano; the boys will sing. When this occurred Vern was always happy, just as he is now. Life is good, here and hereafter. Thank you, Lord.

Vern was born in Collinsville on July 10, 1937, to Nathan Everett Daniels and Ela Faye Carpenter Daniels. On October 11, 1957, he married Sara Linda Sanders in Columbus. Vern proudly served our country in the Army National Guard and also worked as a State Farm agent.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Everett Daniels and Ela Faye Carpenter Daniels; and brothers, Everett Daniels, Cluis Daniels, and Thad Daniels.

He is survived by his sister, Pebble Davis of Laurel.

Vern loved this Delta, his earthly home since June 1968. He loved his church, Immanuel Baptist, his church home since July 1968. He loved State Farm, his mode of livelihood until his retirement March 2007. He loved his wife of 59 years Sara Linda; and he loved his family: three sons, Tim, Jon, and Andy; his blessings from God, daughters-in-law, Becky, Vicki, and Karen; his five grandsons, Reese, Reagan, Spencer, Nathan, and Russ all of whom he admonished to “remember who you are;” his apples of his eye three granddaughters, Rachel, Anna, and Elizabeth; and the unmerited favors God granted the family, Rachel’s husband, Wesley King; Reese’s wife, Allison and their three children, Dayne, Addie, and Selah; Reagan’s wife, Emily; and Spencer’s wife, Ursula.

Pallbearers, those who will carry his body to the grave site, are Leslie “Chubby” Holmes, his friend and helper since 1987, his six grandsons: Reese Daniels, Reagan Daniels, Spencer Daniels, Nathan Daniels, Russ Daniels, and Wesley King.

If you wish to honor Vern’s memory, please consider the Youth program at Immanuel Baptist. The Youth were his joy.

