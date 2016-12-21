Christopher Keith Hull Sr., 53, of Merigold passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at his home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016, from noon until 2 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Bro. Randy Duke and Bro. Keith Kendall will officiate the services.

Chris was born on January 16, 1963, to Nellie Geneva (Tuneburg) Flores. He grew up in the Pace and Boyle area. Chris attended Pace Elementary, Parks Elementary, Margaret Green Junior High School and Cleveland High School. He continued his education at Mississippi Delta Community College for training in HVAC. Chris worked for Cives Steel for 18 years and with Cleveland Apartments for 9 years. Chris married Carmella "Carme" Rogers on April 21, 2012. He was a member of Victory Heights Baptist Church. Chris was also a member of the Cleveland Moose Lodge 1532 where he served as a Legionnaire and past governor in 1992. Chris loved to read, shoot guns, as well as fishing and hunting.

Chris is preceded in death by his mother Nellie Geneva Tuneburg Flores.

He is survived by spouse Carmella "Carme" Hull of Merigold; son, Christopher (Karen) Hull Jr. of Cleveland; daughter, Cecilia Gilliland of Cleveland; son, Lee (Hannah) Courtney of Cleveland; daughter, Katelyn (Kole) Courtney of Cleveland; brother, Gerald (Bobbie) Flores of Olive Branch; sister, Amy Vestal of Merigold; 5 grandchildren Conner Hull, Jaykob Hull, Kit Stubbs, William "Liam" Gilliland, Keller Stubbs; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Wallace, Bubba Murphy, Charles VanDaley, Wade Glass, Anthony Glass and Klint Fausnight.

Honorary pallbearers will be Grandsons, Myron Fly and Legions of the Moose Lodge friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

The on-line guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net