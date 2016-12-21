Mrs. Rosie Louella Ragon Bell, 84, of Cleveland passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016, peacefully at her home. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Linville officiating. Interment will be in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Mrs. Bell was born in Como on February 16, 1932, to Leonard Edward Cook and Lottie Grace Holden Cook. On May 20, 1966, she married David S. Bell in Memphis, TN. She was an avid gardener who loved to take care of her plants and her day lilies. Mrs. Bell was a good mother and wife; she always enjoyed seeing the kids because they were her life. She proudly supported her husband in what he did and especially, in his military service and the traveling that came along with it.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Edward Cook and Lottie Grace Holden Cook Miller; and brothers, Haywood Cook, Harold Cook, Joe Cook, and Tom Cook.

Mrs. Bell is survived by her husband, David Bell of Cleveland; son, James E. Ragon (Debbie) of Columbus; daughter, Pam Jones (Stanley) of Cleveland; brother, Johnni Cook of Coldwater; grandchildren, Gregory Dodson of Cleveland, Chad Ragon (Lindi) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Ken Jones (Tracie) of Cleveland, and Keith Jones (Gina) of Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Linzi Ragon, Cayden Ragon, Macye Jones, Sara Jones, Jack Jones, Levi Jones, and Wyatt Jones; sister-in-law, Lorraine Baggett of Buhl, ID; and brother-in-law, Dennis Bell of Tuscon, AZ.

Pallbearers will be Greg Dodson, Chad Ragon, Ken Jones, Keith Jones, Jeff Hester, and Deb Faustnight.

In memory of Mrs. Bell, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

