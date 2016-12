Louis Vaughn Sr. of Rosedale died Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2016, at Beulah Community Church with Pastor LeAnder Williams officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Mariah Church Cemetery.

Redmon Funeral Home of Greenville is in charge of arrangements.